In this episode, “C” attends the 3rd Annual “Sisters, Let’s Giv’em Something to Talk About” Women’s Empowerment a one-day event on the campus of Edgecombe Community College in Tarboro.

Event visionary Jamilla S. Robertson-Johnson seeks to motivate and inspire fellow sisters to live a more excellent life, both naturally and spiritually.

World-renowned motivational speaker, Dr. Cheryl P. Williamson and keynote speaker led women in a candid and meaningful conversation on her personal experiences etc.

To learn more about best-selling author, motivational speaker, and mentor Jamilla Robertson-Johnson visit www.jamillasrobertson.com.

If you’re ready to create an affirmed life Cheryl P. Williamson is ready to help you along your journey. To learn more visit www.cherylpwilliamson.com.

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram – @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!