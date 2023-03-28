Courtney Layton is girl power! 🦁💋

It felt so great to close out women’s history month with our very own WNCT 9 Sports Talk podcast host Courtney Layton Hello ENC! Fashionista Lifestyle Reporter “C” had a fabulous time in this episode chatting about her favorite people she’s had her on podcast from ECU football coach Mike Houston to the legendary voice of the Pirates Jeff Charles and what it’s like chasing her dreams while coping with epilepsy. Follow @HeyitsC_TV

