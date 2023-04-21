In this episode, Hello ENC! Lifestyle Reporter “C” Girl Power as she shares the 4th annual Pretty Girls Rock banquet created by Gail Gatewood of Outreach of Hope. This banquet honors empowered women in the community who empower young ladies to pursue their purpose and become the best versions of themselves. Awards were presented to them for their determination and amazing track record with inspiring the next generation of women. Scholarships were also presented to young girls attending college. Follow @heyitsc_tv

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram – @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!