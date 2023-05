It empowers, inspires, and encourages its giving Girl Power 💥❤️‍🔥 In this episode, Hello ENC! Lifestyle Reporter “C” visits Jacksonville, NC to see how one business woman is giving young girls their best day ever with daily spa services, birthday parties, and events for little princesses ages 2-15. 💖 Follow @heyitsc_tv

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram – @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!