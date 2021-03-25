Greenville’s Remarkable Women for 2021

We wanted to recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.
Leading up to International Women’s Day, we highlighted four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.
Based on your nominations, four semifinalists were selected. We’ll have the last nominee on Tuesday during 9OYS News at 5:30 p.m.
Get to know each of our amazing semifinalists!
Delouis Davis
Kinston, N.C.
Delouis Davis does so much for the community, from raising foster children to volunteering. She also shows her love by writing cards. Read More…
Ginger Wade
Morehead City, N.C.
Ginger Wade may be retired but she’s not slowing down. She’s been a big part of a food pantry for the past decade, helping those who need it the most. Read More…
Bobbie Robinson
Greenville, N.C.
When Bobbie Robinson’s child was diagnosed with Autism, she wanted to find a place close to home for her son to get assistance. When it wasn’t there, she created it on her own. Read More…