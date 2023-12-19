A 10-year-old boy from Lancashire, England, received a bionic arm for Christmas through the National Health Service.

Harry, who was born missing the lower part of his arm, was fitted for the device on Wednesday, December 13, according to a press release by Open Bionics, a company that manufactures 3D printed bionic arms.

Harry had to go through a month-long trial to prove he could use the ‘Hero Arm,’ and received confirmation on Wednesday that he would be allowed to keep it, becoming one of the first people in the country to get one, the press release said.

“Compared to the ones that he’s had previously, the Hero Arm is fantastic,” Harry’s grandmother Susan Higham says in this footage shared by Open Bionics.

Footage shows Harry enjoying his new Iron Man-themed arm as well as pulling a Christmas cracker with his grandmother.

Credit: Open Bionics via Storyful