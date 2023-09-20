Pastry chefs baked a giant 1,000-pound cheesecake to celebrate the 43rd birthdays of Eli’s Cheesecake and Taste of Chicago recently. The chefs based in Chicago used ladders to stack baseball-sized cherries on top of the six-foot-tall Original Plain and Chocolate Chip Cheesecake. The company said it took a massive amount of ingredients to create the special treat, including 450 pounds of cream cheese, 70 pounds of sugar, 65 pounds of eggs, and 100 pounds of buttercream icing.
1,000 pound cheesecake made in Chicago for birthday celebration
by: CBS News, Mekaela Muck
Posted:
Updated:
