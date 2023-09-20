Pastry chefs baked a giant 1,000-pound cheesecake to celebrate the 43rd birthdays of Eli’s Cheesecake and Taste of Chicago recently. The chefs based in Chicago used ladders to stack baseball-sized cherries on top of the six-foot-tall Original Plain and Chocolate Chip Cheesecake. The company said it took a massive amount of ingredients to create the special treat, including 450 pounds of cream cheese, 70 pounds of sugar, 65 pounds of eggs, and 100 pounds of buttercream icing.