An 11-year-old girl who was anxious before surgery managed to calm her nerves by dancing toward the operating room, the Cleveland Clinic said.

Video recorded at the Cleveland Clinic in September shows their pediatric patient Vivian being encouraged to pirouette toward the OR, prior to a surgery to remove her tonsils and adenoids.

“Dancing makes us all feel a little better sometimes,” a spokesperson for the clinic told Storyful, as Vivian is seen dancing and smiling in her surgery gown as the music of Taylor Swift plays.

“It was a successful surgery all around!” the clinic said.

Credit: Cleveland Clinic via Storyful