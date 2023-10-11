Reigning North American champion pumpkin grower Travis Grienger set a potential world record for the heaviest pumpkin ever at the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California, on Monday, October 9.

Footage recorded by Miramar Events shows the moment Grienger’s massive pumpkin weighed in at 2,749 pounds, beating both his previous North American record of 2,560 pounds and, if confirmed, the current Guinness World Record of 2,702 pounds.

The potential new record was an apt celebration for the 50th anniversary of the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay.

Grienger took home $30,000 in prize money for the massive pumpkin, according to local reports.

Credit: Miramar Events via Storyful