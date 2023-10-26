Excavations in Scotland’s remote Orkney islands have revealed an “incredibly rare” 5,000-year-old tomb containing the remains of at least 14 men, women and children, according to National Museums Scotland (NMS).

The remains were found in a rare Maes Howe-type passage grave, considered to be a “pinnacle of engineering” in the Neolithic period in northern Britain, and had been buried for centuries after it was “largely destroyed in the late 18th or early 19th century to supply building stone for a nearby farmhouse,” NMS said.

“Orkney is exceptionally rich in archaeology, but we never expected to find a tomb of this size in a such a small-scale excavation.” said Dr Hugo Anderson-Whymarkt, one of the researchers who led the the dig. “It’s incredible to think this once impressive monument was nearly lost without record, ” he added.

The video shows an archaeologist cleaning and examining skeletal remains at the site.

Credit: National Museums Scotland via Storyful