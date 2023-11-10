The development of an immersive virtual reality project marking the 85th anniversary of Kristallnacht has been announced by the Holocaust compensation organization Claims Conference.

The final version of the project will be accessible through VR headsets, internet browsers, and mobile devices, and will launch in 2024.

The project features Kristallnacht survivor Dr Charlotte Knobloch, who “guides users through interactive reconstructions of spaces, such as synagogues, that were destroyed during Kristallnacht,” Claims Conference said.

Users will also be able to interact with Knobloch and ask questions.

Kristallnacht, or “the night of broken glass,” took place on November 9-10, 1935, during Nazi rule in Germany. Thousands of Jewish businesses were targeted by Nazis and their supporters, and hundreds of synagogues vandalized. Tens of thousands of Jewish men were arrested and sent to concentration camps, in a prelude to the Holocaust.

Credit: Claims Conference via Storyful