It was a not-so-silent night as dogs barked along during a carol service for canines at a Welsh animal charity on December 17.

Footage posted to Instagram by an account for pets Bosco and Izumi, a Shih Tzu and Japanese Spitz, shows festivities underway at the Llys Nini RSPCA, which described the event as “absolute Christmas chaos.”

Many owners dressed their pets in adorable holiday outfits for the service, led by vicar John Gillibrand, who can be seen blessing Bosco and Izumi in the footage.

