An adorable baby chimpanzee at a zoo in Knoxville, Tennessee, found multiple creative ways to entertain herself with a bucket, a recent video shows.

The baby ape named Stevie is the star of several of Zoo Knoxville’s cute animal videos. In other footage from earlier this month, Stevie and her mom can be seen rolling around in a blanket.

“Stevie is very fun and happy. She’s also an important ambassador for chimpanzees to help make people aware of their endangered status,” the Zoo said. Chimpanzees are endangered species and their population is under pressure from poaching, the World Wildlife Fund said.

Credit: Zoo Knoxville via Storyful