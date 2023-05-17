SOUTH AUSTRALIA (WNCT) — A set of three adorable cheetah cubs got a full health check at the Monarto Safari Park in South Australia.

Two of the cubs, a male and a female, were born to mother Qailee, Zoos South Australia, who manage the safari park, said. The third, another female, was born an only cub to Qailee’s sister Quella. With single births, mother cheetah’s usually fail to produce enough milk to feed the baby, so the cub was fostered to Qailee in an Australian first.

The three cubs were doing well and would be introduced to the public at four months old, Zoos South Australia said.

