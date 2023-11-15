The Oakland Zoo rescued two orphaned mountain lion cubs on November 14, following the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW)’s search for the siblings, which started the previous morning.

The search for the cubs began after an adult female mountain lion, who CDFW suspects is their mother, was struck by a car and killed on November 11, along highway 280, the zoo said in a press release.

“Our team will be caring for the cubs daily to restore them to full health and for their overall animal wellbeing,” said Dr Alex Herman, Oakland Zoo’s vice president of veterinary services, who appears in the video.

Credit: Oakland Zoo via Storyful