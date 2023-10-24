Crowds of canines were turned out in creative costumes for the 33rd Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in New York City’s East Village neighborhood on Saturday, October 21.

Video from Jin Kim, whose own dog arrived in an alligator costume, shows dogs dressed in tutus, as cartoon characters, and as the Times Square Ball.

Organizers said in September that they were cancelling the parade because ongoing work in the park would force the parade onto city streets — a move that would require permits costing close to $50,000, according to Gothamist.

However, about a week later, organizers announced the parade was back on after getting help from Get Joy, a nutritional dog food company, with support from Mayor Eric Adams and Councilwoman Carlina Rivera.

Credit: Jin Kim via Storyful