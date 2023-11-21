TACOMA, W.A. (WNCT) — Twin polar bears were filmed splashing around while playing with a bamboo stick at Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington, on November 14.

Video shot by keeper Kristyn shows two-year-old sisters Astra and Laerke playing with their first bamboo stick “for enrichment in the pool,” the zoo said.

In the video, observers can be heard laughing at the bears’ charming antics, and one comments, “Why is her face so goofy?”

Visitors to the zoo were also invited to celebrate Astra and Laerke’s third birthday over the coming weekend.

Credit: Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium via Storyful