BEWDLEY, ENGLAND (WNCT) — A pack of African painted dogs enjoyed tearing into early Easter egg treats at the West Midland Safari & Leisure Park in England this week.

“Our African painted dogs have been enjoying ‘egg-stra’ special enrichment, with chunks of meat hidden inside giant papier-mache Easter eggs,” the park said in a Twitter post.

African painted dogs, also known as African wild dogs or hunting dogs, are native to sub-Saharan Africa. They are classified as endangered.

Credit: West Midland Safari & Leisure Park via Storyful