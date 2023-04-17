A pilot with the US Air Force in Southern California captured stunning views of the state’s superbloom season in early April, footage shows.

Footage captured around the Edwards Air Force base shows colorful flower blooms dotting the landscape on April 5.

The California Department of Parks and Recreation said “spectacular wildflower blooms” were expected to attract thousands of people to the outdoors.

The phenomenon occurs when areas impacted by yearslong drought receive high levels of precipitation, the department said.

