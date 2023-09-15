A US Space Force mission launched by Firefly Aerospace caught the attention of Southern California residents on Thursday, September 14, after launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Footage posted to Twitter shows the Alpha rocket streaking through the sky with a trail in its wake. The source said the video was filmed in Inglewood.

Firefly Aerospace said the launch, of a Victus Nox spacecraft, was put in place with 24 hours’ notice.

“The goal of the program is to demonstrate the United States’ capability to rapidly respond to on-orbit needs during a conflict or in response to a national security threat,” the company explained.

Credit: @spinnellii via Storyful