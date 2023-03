GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a new favorite dog in the U.S. for the first time in three decades.

French bulldog ousts Labrador retriever to become top US dog breed

The American Kennel Club released its annual list of the most popular dog breeds based on registration statistics in 2022. Did your favorite make the list?

Beloved and debated, French bulldog becomes top US dog breed

Video credit: CBS