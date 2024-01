PHOENIX (Storyful) — Auggie the Andean bear went on a King Kong style rampage, smashing through a cardboard city as part of his fourth birthday celebrations at Phoenix Zoo.

This footage the zoo said was filmed on January 8, shows Auggie ripping and tearing through the miniature city in his enclosure.

According to Phoenix Zoo, the solitary bears who originate from South America, are considered vulnerable in the wild.

Credit: Phoenix Zoo via Storyful