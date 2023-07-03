Animals at Houston Zoo in Texas have been beating the heat with icy treats and frequent swims.

Claud the black bear has been enjoying dips in his pool, while the park’s Galapagos tortoises have had a cool water spray installed in their habitat.

Other animals such as the California sea lions and capybaras have been enjoying icy treats, the zoo said.

Several cities in Texas have hit triple-digit temperatures this week, due to a stagnant “heat dome” over the southern US and Mexico.

Credit: Kevin Kendrick/Houston Zoo via Storyful