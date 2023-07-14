Animals at Zoo Aquarium Madrid ate frozen snacks to stay cool, video posted by the zoo on July 13 shows.

The chilled refreshments complement the seasonal diet for multiple animals at the zoo, including brown bears, red pandas, and orangutans, according to Zoo Aquarium Madrid.

Other animals, such as deer, American bison, and wolves, wash off with cold showers and sprinklers to combat the high temperatures, the zoo said.

Temperatures in Madrid peaked at 98°F (36.9°C) on July 13, according to Spain’s state meteorology agency.

Credit: Zoo Aquarium Madrid via Storyful