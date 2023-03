ILLINOIS (WNCT) — Several animals enjoyed shamrock-shaped treats and enrichment to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the Brookfield Zoo in Illinois on Friday (3/17).

The zoo says the grey seals and California sea lions ate St. Patrick’s themed ice and gelatin treats, while the Nigerian dwarf goats, Linnaeus’s two-toed sloth, and the Bennett’s wallabies munched on green-colored nutritious biscuits. The Bornean orangutans also enjoyed festive green bedding material.

Video credit: CBS News