Polar bears, beavers, and a musk ox were treated to enriching Halloween-themed snacks in the form of pumpkins at the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in early October.

The zoo posted several clips of the animals enjoying the treats in their own unique ways. Polar bear twins Astra and Laerke smashed the gourds, while beavers Butternut, Walnut, and Nutmeg munched and lounged in a pumpkin-filled pool. Hudson, the musk ox, head-butted a pumpkin all around his enclosure.

According to the zoo’s website, the animals will be enjoying these tasty treats from Saturday, October 14, to Sunday, October 15.

Credit: Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium via Storyful