ANIMAL BLESSING: The animals taking center stage for the “Christmas Spectacular” at Radio City Music Hall in New York City received a special blessing on Thursday (11/2). Timothy Cardinal Dolan prayed and sprinkled holy water on the camel, donkey and sheep alongside the infamous Rockettes. The animals will be featured in the “Living Nativity” scene, which has been part of the show’s production since 1933.
Animals starring in Radio City Music Hall’s Christmas Spectacular receive blessing
by: CBS News, Mekaela Muck
Posted:
Updated:
