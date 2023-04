Snow swept across parts of central Colorado in the early hours of Saturday, April 15, as winter weather refused to leave parts of the state.

The footage was captured by Twitter user @hiracing, who said it was filmed in Woodland Park, Teller County, on Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service forecasted snow showers in the area through Saturday morning, while red flag warnings were in place for parts of south-central Colorado.

Credit: @hiracing via Storyful