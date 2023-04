MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (WNCT) — Fresh snow fell on Minnesota overnight into Saturday, April 1, accumulating more than 8 inches in parts of Minneapolis, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Video taken by @Jonathan_dfg shows a sunny snow-covered Saturday morning in Minneapolis.

The NWS said conditions would be “pleasant” on Saturday, but had warned drivers to be aware of snow-covered roads in the region.

