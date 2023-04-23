NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Smoke and ash from a 7,000-acre wildfire burning in the Croatan National Forest reached eastern North Carolina towns on Friday, April 21, local news reported.

Air quality in eastern North Carolina would be impacted until Saturday due to the smoke, the National Weather service said.

This footage by Roger Martin III shows ash falling on the streets of New Bern. Other images by Martin show large clouds of yellow smoke in the area. There was a smell of smoke still present in the afternoon hours, Martin said.

Credit: Roger Martin III via Storyful