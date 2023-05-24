Ash from Mexico’s Popocatepetl volcano shrouded the sky and collected on cars in the central Mexican state of Puebla on May 23, one day after reports of two moderate eruptions.

Javier Moran recorded this footage in Atlixco, a city in Puebla southeast of Mexico City.

Mexico’s National Center for Disaster Prevention issued a yellow, phase-three warning following the eruptions, urging people to avoid the volcano “due to the danger of falling ballistic fragments.”

The National Civil and Protection Service said Puebla International Airport, approximately 30 miles east of the volcano, suspended operations on May 22 “until further notice” as ash fell on runways.

Credit: Javier Moran via Storyful