BATTLEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A tornado producing peak winds of 150 mph tracked for 16 miles through Nash and Edgecombe counties in North Carolina on Wednesday, July 19, the National Weather Service said.

“This is the first EF-3 tornado ever observed in central North Carolina in the month of July,” the NWS said. Sixteen people were injured, the NWS said, two seriously.

A number of buildings were damaged, including a Pfizer plant, according to local news reports.

This footage was posted by Adam Harrison, who filmed it on Wednesday in Battleboro.

Credit: Adam Harrison via Storyful