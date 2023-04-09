AUSTRALIA (WNCT) — Animals in South Australia’s Monarto Safari Park and Adelaide Zoo enjoyed an array of easter-themed treats, footage released on Easter Sunday, April 9 shows.

Zoos SA released footage showing giant pandas, Wang Wang and Fu Ni, cracking into a giant carrot and rabbit filled with panda cake; Asian small-clawed otters munching on mealworm-filled Easter eggs; and Dingo pair Lara and Indi tucking into bunnies filled with kibble.

Meanwhile, the native species at Monarto Safari Park were treated to some bilby-themed snacks.

Zoos SA said a newborn Greater Bilby joey made its debut just in time for Easter at the Adelaide Zoo Nocturnal House.

Credit: Zoos SA via Storyful