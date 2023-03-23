AUSTRALIA (WNCT) — Werribee Open Range Zoo in Victoria, Australia, welcomed the birth of a Southern white rhino calf – the first calf of this threatened species to be born at the zoo in almost 10 years.

In a statement, the zoo said “first-time mother Kipenzi gave birth just before 4 am on Tuesday, March 21, to the female calf who weighs just over 60 kilograms”.

The birth follows a 16-month pregnancy during which Kipenzi and her calf’s health was carefully monitored by Zoo veterinarians and zookeepers.

Keepers noticed the calf was not thriving as expected during the important first hours of infancy. After consultation with the zoo’s veterinary team, the calf was brought to the zoo’s vet clinic for medical checks and supplementary feeding.

The zoo said the calf is being provided with around-the-clock feeds of colostrum obtained from its mother.

The newborn will be named in coming weeks through a voting competition for Zoos Victoria members.

Credit: Werribee Open Range Zoo via Storyful