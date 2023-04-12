A sick baby gorilla was given a second chance at life, after a dedicated Australian zookeeper took in the animal after his real mother rejected him.

Chad Staples, the Managing Director at Australian Wildlife Parks, took on the role of “mum” for young baby Kauis, who developed sepsis pneumonia and was desperately sick at Mogo Wildlife Park in New South Wales, on October 21, according to local reports.

The baby gorilla’s mother was suffering medical complications and was unable to care for him.

Staples, the head keeper at Mogo, has since been sharing videos of some of baby Kauis’s key milestones on his Facebook page.

In one video, showing Kauis riding around on Staples’ back, he says: “Today was another big step forward… everyday he is learning the most important [skills] which is the gorilla communication languages from the family… don’t judge us on our style today as we will definitely get better.”

Another video posted in December 2022 shows an interaction between Kaius and his grandmother Kriba.

Staples is seen holding Kauis up to a wire fence as a larger gorilla, Kriba, approaches.

“Each day we have sessions like this,” Staples wrote in the caption, “sometimes the family is interested and other times we just get some glances but it’s all about ensuring the group still knows that he is… part of the group.

“A really important point to share at this time is that full reintroduction is a long way off yet.”

Credit: Chad Staples via Storyful