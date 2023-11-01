NICU HALLOWEEN: Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Mercyhealth’s Javon Bea Hospital–Riverside in Illinois got into the spooky spirit for their first Halloween with their very own costumes recently. NICU nurse JoAnn Gorsline handmade over 52 costumes for the little ones and has made them for the past eight years. Some of the new additions this year include a hedgehog and princesses Aurora, Snow White, and Cinderella.