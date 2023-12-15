A rufous bettong joey at New South Wales’ Aussie Ark gave a helping paw to her caretaker while decorating for the holidays, footage shows.

Video captures Bonnie the little bettong and the man who is hand-raising her, Operations Manager Dean Reid, getting into the holiday spirit. Bonnie accompanies Reid “everywhere he goes,” including to his home in nearby Moonan Flat, 40 minutes away from the Ark’s facility in Tomalia. Reid has nurtured more than 60 animals into adulthood, Aussie Ark said.

The rufous bettong is a marsupial and an ancient member of the kangaroo family, “a living fossil,” Aussie Ark said in a press release. Because the species is nocturnal, “very few Australians even know it exists,” the zoo said, adding that its population “is being decimated in the wild largely due to feral predation.”

Credit: Aussie Ark via Storyful