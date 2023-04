KNOXVILLE, T.N. (WNCT) — Stevie the chimpanzee was spotted playing with a plastic bucket at Zoo Knoxville in Tennessee recently. The zoo says the chimp was born on Earth Day 2022, so she turns one on April 22.

The staff at Zoo Knoxville helped care for Stevie after her mom had complications during birth. Chimpanzees are an endangered species, and Zoo Knoxville says it is part of a conservation program.

Video credit: CBS News