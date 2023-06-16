A four-month-old elephant at a zoo in Texas cooled down with the help of a hose-wielding staffer on Sunday, June 11.

Baby elephant Travis of the Fort Worth Zoo had been seen taking his first swim lesson earlier this year.

“While he does enjoy swimming in his 400,000-gallon pool, the water hose looked more appealing that day!” said Avery Elander, the zoo’s marketing director.

Fort Worth recorded a high of 99 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

