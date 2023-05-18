A baby elephant was rescued from a well in Chanthaburi, Thailand, on May 15 as its mother watched close by.

According to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, the elephant calf fell into a two-meter-deep well at the Chatrium golf course on Monday morning.

Several volunteers, including staff from the Khao Soi Dao Wildlife Sanctuary, used machinery to dig around the well and free the baby elephant, according to the department.

Footage from Khao Soi Dao Wildlife Sanctuary shows the elephant being freed as its mother watches, before the pair walk away safely.

Credit: Khao Soi Dao Wildlife Sanctuary via Storyful