NEW YORK (WNCT) — Baby elephant twins Yaad and Tukada got into the holiday spirit for St. Patrick’s Day with a special bubble bath at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in New York on Friday (3/17).

The zoo said it was part of their green-themed enrichment complete with a green bath bomb. The zoo added the color is safe for them, and they get scrubbed with a special shampoo to help keep their skin healthy.

Video credit: CBS News