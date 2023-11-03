BABY SHARK: A baby epaulette shark was seen swimming around its habitat at the Brookfield Zoo in Illinois after the zoo announced its recent birth. The zoo said care staff believe the shark formed from a reproductive process called parthenogenesis, which is when a female produces a fertile egg without needing to be fertilized by a male’s genetic material. The zoo also added that it’s believed to be the second report of an epaulette shark pup produced by asexual reproduction at an Association of Zoos and Aquarium’s accredited facility.