BROOKFIELD, I.L. (WNCT) — Footage shows a baby giraffe and her mother bonding behind the scenes at Brookfield Zoo in Illinois ahead of the three-week-old’s first public debut on September 8.

Video released on September 7 shows Kinda standing close to her mother and stretching her legs.

In a statement, the zoo said her name, which rhymes with Linda, has Swahili and Arabic origins and means beautiful.

Animal care staff said the giraffe will grow to between 15 and 16 feet tall.