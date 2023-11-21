TACOMA, WA (WNCT) — Willow the baby muskox was seen running and playing in a pile of maple leaves at the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington, on Monday (11/13).
The zoo says the two-month-old calf is spunky and curious.
by: Shannon Baker, CBS Newspath
Posted:
Updated:
