SAN ANTONIO, T.X. (WNCT) — A young okapi was adorably enthusiastic as he was introduced to his habitat at the San Antonio Zoo in Texas on Monday, November 20.

Footage released by the zoo shows the charismatic youngster galloping around his new enclosure the zoo’s Africa Live exhibit.

The okapi, who was named Gates at a zoo fundraiser, was born on September 2 to first-time parents Ludimi and Epulu, according to the zoo.

The San Antonio Zoo said that okapis – native to Africa and genetically related to giraffes – face significant threats to their survival, including poaching and habitat destruction.

Credit: San Antonio Zoo via Storyful