TACOMA, W.A. (WNCT) — Video posted by Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington, on August 16 shows a baby penguin named Regina working on her swimming skills under the watchful eye of a zookeeper.

The penguin chick, named after Mean Girls main character Regina George, was born in June to parents Orange and Yellow, the zoo said. (“She can’t help it that she’s popular,” the zoo said on its website.)

As of August 15, Regina had lost her “fluffy baby feathers and can join the adult Magellanic penguins at Penguin Point,” the zoo wrote on social media.

