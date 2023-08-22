JUST KEEP SWIMMING: Baby penguin Regina was seen taking swimming lessons at the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Washington on Monday (8/14). The zoo said the two-month-old lost her fluffy baby feathers and grew her waterproof plumage to allow her to swim safely. The zoo added that keepers kept close watch over the chick until she was secure to swim on her own in the big pool with others.
Baby penguin takes swimming lessons at zoo in Washington
by: CBS News
