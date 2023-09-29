AW: A baby Cape porcupine was seen nibbling on vegetables and wandering around its den alongside its mom at the Whipsnade Zoo in England recently. On Thursday (9/28), the zoo announced the porcupette was born on August 20. The zoo added that Cape porcupines are the largest of all porcupine species and face increasing threats of hunting and habitat destruction in their native central and Southern Africa.
Baby porcupine born at zoo in England
by: CBS News, Mekaela Muck
Posted:
Updated:
