BABY CHECK-UP: Baby panda twins Alex and Priya got their first medical check-up at the Whipsnade Zoo in England recently. The zoo said veterinarians listened to the cubs’ hearts and lungs, gave them eye examinations, weighed them, and administered vaccinations. The health check also revealed the twins were male and female, which one vet said is incredibly rare.
Baby red panda twins get first medical check-up at zoo in England
by: CBS News, Mekaela Muck
