CINCINNATI, O.H. (WNCT) — One-week-old baby skunks had their first vet check-up at the Cincinnati Zoo in Ohio recently, the zoo confirmed.
The zoo also said it believes there are three girls and one boy.
Video credit: CBS News
by: CBS News, Courtney Layton
Posted:
Updated:
by: CBS News, Courtney Layton
Posted:
Updated:
CINCINNATI, O.H. (WNCT) — One-week-old baby skunks had their first vet check-up at the Cincinnati Zoo in Ohio recently, the zoo confirmed.
The zoo also said it believes there are three girls and one boy.
Video credit: CBS News
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now